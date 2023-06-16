X

    NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Won't Rush FA Decision After Patriots, Titans Visits

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 16, 2023

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will not rush his decision on his next NFL destination after making visits to the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots this week.

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss), the 31-year-old has even thought about waiting until near training camp in late July to make his final call.

    Both of his visits reportedly went well. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on the Nashville trip:

    Dianna Russini @diannaESPN

    DeAndre Hopkins left the Titans facility late this afternoon after spending hours with the players and staff. <br><br>The meeting apparently went well but no deal was struck today, per sources.<br><br>Hopkins is expected to take more<br>visits with teams, that could of course always change.

    Fowler reported on the Pats' trip, as did Jason McCourty for NFL Network:

    Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN

    DeAndre Hopkins and the Patriots have finished a Thursday visit that started early in the morning and went well into the afternoon, per sources. Definitely intrigue from player and team coming out of it. Whether that results in a deal now or in future remains unclear.

    Good Morning Football @gmfb

    Free Agent DeAndre Hopkins visited with the Patriots Thursday...<a href="https://twitter.com/JasonMcCourty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JasonMcCourty</a> with the inside scoop <a href="https://t.co/FIWVYscRPe">pic.twitter.com/FIWVYscRPe</a>

    Hopkins, a five-time All-Pro and 10-year NFL veteran, is looking for a new team after the Arizona Cardinals released him in a salary-cap move.

    Hopkins sports a tremendous resume thanks to four 100-catch campaigns and six 1,000-yard seasons.

    Unfortunately, he's been held to just 19 games over the past two years due to injuries as well as a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

    Hopkins denied knowingly taking a banned substance.

    He dominated in his last full season, grabbing 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

    Hopkins fared well when he was on the field in 2022, posting 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

    If Hopkins can return to that form and stay on the field for a full season (or close to it), then he'll be a steal for either Tennessee or New England. Both teams could use a No. 1 wideout, and Hopkins would fit that bill.