NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Won't Rush FA Decision After Patriots, Titans Visits

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will not rush his decision on his next NFL destination after making visits to the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots this week.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss), the 31-year-old has even thought about waiting until near training camp in late July to make his final call.

Both of his visits reportedly went well. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on the Nashville trip:

Fowler reported on the Pats' trip, as did Jason McCourty for NFL Network:

Hopkins, a five-time All-Pro and 10-year NFL veteran, is looking for a new team after the Arizona Cardinals released him in a salary-cap move.

Hopkins sports a tremendous resume thanks to four 100-catch campaigns and six 1,000-yard seasons.

Unfortunately, he's been held to just 19 games over the past two years due to injuries as well as a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins denied knowingly taking a banned substance.

He dominated in his last full season, grabbing 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

Hopkins fared well when he was on the field in 2022, posting 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

If Hopkins can return to that form and stay on the field for a full season (or close to it), then he'll be a steal for either Tennessee or New England. Both teams could use a No. 1 wideout, and Hopkins would fit that bill.