Panthers' Bryce Young Has 'Put Quite a Stamp on the Locker Room,' Says Brian Burns

AP Photo/Erik Verduzco

The rave reviews for Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young's offseason work thus far continued this week with two-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Brian Burns offering plenty of praise for the No. 1 overall pick.

"It's hard not to like that kid," he said, per ESPN's David Newton.

"He's put quite a stamp on the locker room. He walks around with this kind of—excuse my language—'humble but I know I'm the s--t' type of swag. You know? He's got it, but he's humble with it."

Cornerback Donte Jackson also loves what he sees so far.

"We knew we were going to get a dawg," Jackson said. "We're definitely happy with the dawg we got. He's different."

Panthers head coach Frank Reich has already praised Young numerous times. Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire broke it down.

"He's called the 21-year-old quarterback the best player from the 2023 NFL draft, he's said his football IQ is comparable to Peyton Manning's and gave his opening session of OTAs a perfect 10-on-10 rating," Rizzuti wrote.

The Panthers moved up from No. 9 to No. 1 in this year's NFL draft to be in position to take the best player on their board.

That turned out to be Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner who will now look to end a dry spell for a Panther team that hasn't posted a winning season or playoff campaign since 2017.

Carolina still has a long way to go before Sept. 10, when it opens the season against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Young is getting plenty of respect for his offseason efforts thus far as he passes the early tests en route to making his professional debut.