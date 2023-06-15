Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Skipped Minicamp Due to Contract Dispute: 'It's Business'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins revealed Thursday that he did not participate in the team's mandatory minicamp sessions because of his current contract situation.

Mark Viviano of WJZ-TV Channel 13 Baltimore got the exclusive interview with the fourth-year running back.

"The business side is very hard. It's very different," Dobbins told WJZ-TV (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley). "... You saw with Lamar [Jackson]. It's never just roses and daisies. It can be hard at times. It's business, though."

Dobbins has played 23 games over the past three years, amassing 1,487 total yards and 12 touchdowns. He missed the entire 2021 campaign and most of 2022 to recover from a difficult knee injury suffered during the preseason.

"This injury has been tough. It wasn't just a regular ACL. It was pretty bad," he told Viviano and ex-Ravens wideout Torrey Smith (h/t Ravens writer Kevin Eck). "It was ACL, LCL, hamstring, meniscus. So it was tough to get back to where I am right now."

Dobbins rebounded well in 2022, rushing for 520 yards on 92 carries (5.7 yards per carry).

Dobbins has one year left on his rookie deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason. However, he's made it clear that he wants to stay in Baltimore.

"So, the thing I can say is -- I would love to be a Baltimore Raven for the rest of my career," Dobbins said. "I would love to because I love the city, I love the people. It feels like family here. It feels like my second home. And I hope that happens."

Dobbins was still present at the mandatory minicamp sessions despite not taking part in the practice sessions. If and when he gets back to the field, he could thrive in a potentially explosive offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who just helped Georgia win back-to-back national championships.

The Ravens also return starting quarterback Lamar Jackson after he returned on a monster deal, and they added wideouts Zay Flowers via the draft and Odell Beckham Jr. via free agency as well.

There are a lot of mouths to feed in this offense, but Dobbins could be the engine that helps Baltimore thrive. That in turn could help him land a lucrative contract if he doesn't get an extension before this season.

For now, Dobbins is still an impending free agent, and the Ravens are looking forward to a potentially fantastic season that will begin Sept. 10. against the Houston Texans.