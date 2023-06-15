Teofimo Lopez Relinquishes Jr. Welterweight Title After Taylor Win, Retirement Claim

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Following his impressive win over Josh Taylor on Saturday and becoming a two-division champion, Teofimo Lopez Jr. is relinquishing the linear junior welterweight titles that he won in the bout, according to WBO president Paco Válcarcel.

Lopez, 25, claimed that he was set to retire following the fight against Taylor, stating that he's not getting paid what he deserves as a fighter of his caliber. However, those his camp told ESPN's Mike Coppinger that there's no validity to the retirement claims.

And while relinquishing the title does raise some eyebrows, it may just be a negotiation tactic from the young champion.

