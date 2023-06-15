Saints' Taysom Hill Wants to Do More as a Receiver: 'We Haven't Done a Ton of It'

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill has done work as a quarterback, running back and pass-catcher during his six NFL seasons, with most of his efforts focused on the first two. However, he'd like to focus some more on receiving going forward.

For his career, Hill has completed 185-of-287 passes (64.5 percent) for 10 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 2,265 yards. He's rushed for 1,758 yards and 23 touchdowns on 317 carries (5.5 yards per attempt). Furthermore, Hill has caught 43 passes for 465 yards and nine touchdowns.

The former BYU star has done much less work catching passes than throwing them or running the ball. He did have 19 receptions for 234 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, but he hasn't caught 10 or more passes in any of his other campaigns.

The opportunity could be there for Hill to catch more passes this year, especially with four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr now in town to solidify a quarterback position that's seen five starters since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 campaign.