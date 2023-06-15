Terence Crawford: Errol Spence Jr. Matchup Probably 'Biggest Fight' in Last 10 Years

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Terence Crawford is in hard-sell mode for his bout with Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Crawford said the highly-anticipated matchup could be "the biggest fight in the last 10-plus years."

No one will dispute a showdown between arguably the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world is a huge deal. They are a combined 67-0 with 52 knockouts in their storied careers to this point.

From strictly a competitive standpoint, Crawford vs. Spence could be the biggest boxing match in the past decade.

If you factor in hype and money, there's a lot of competition that will make it difficult for Crawford-Spence to top.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has the two most financially successful fights of the past decade with his bouts against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor. Those are the only two combat-sports events in history that have generated more than 4 million pay-per-view buys.

Pacquiao wasn't at the peak of his ability by the time the showdown with Mayweather finally took place in 2015. McGregor is the biggest draw in mixed martial arts, but he was always going to be overmatched in a traditional boxing match against Mayweather.

Crawford and Spence are still in their athletic prime and have shown no signs of slowing down as they have run through every competitor that has been thrown at them in the welterweight division.

Fans will finally get an answer to who is better when Crawford and Spence step into the ring on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.