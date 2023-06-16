6 NFL Rookie Projects Expected to Develop, Contribute Right Away in 2023

0 of 6

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL draft parlance often attaches a negative connotation to the use of the team "project," particularly when specific prospects are taken early in the process.

Projects are conveyed as physically gifted individuals who sit much further behind comparable options on the developmental curve. Yet the script can be flipped with an argument that supposed projects present far more upside to become elite performers (See: Allen, Josh).

Today's prospects come into the game more prepared than ever. Even when they're not, professional coaches are far more flexible than they've ever been, with a tendency to build systems around mega talents.

As such, it's not surprising when those viewed as less developed still create an impact upon entry into the league.

In this particular instance, six highly regarded draft picks from this year's first and second rounds have been identified to become significant contributors during their initial campaigns despite being knocked throughout the evaluation process because of some rough edges.