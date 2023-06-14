Chargers' Justin Herbert Talks Possible Camp Hold-In If No New Contract: 'We'll See'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who is entering the fourth season of his rookie contract, was asked about the possibility of doing a hold-in at training camp if he does not reach a contract extension with the team.

He provided this response, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

Mike Gavin of NBC Sports New York explained what that means, calling it a "collective bargaining loophole."

"As a 'hold in,' the player shows up at training camp on time but does not take part in team activities until his contract dispute is settled. The player avoids daily fines for unexcused absences and simply refuses to work."

Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 94 touchdowns (35 interceptions) and a 96.2 quarterback rating in his three seasons. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and led the Bolts to their first playoff appearance in four seasons last year.

Clearly, Herbert deserves a long-term extension to stay aboard as the Chargers' quarterback, and head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Tuesday that talks with the signal-caller on the matter were "ongoing."

For now, mandatory minicamp has concluded for the Chargers, who will begin training camp in July along with the rest of the NFL.