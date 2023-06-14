Raiders Rumors: Marcus Peters Seems 'Likely' to Sign Contract Before Training Camp

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Las Vegas Raiders "seem likely" to bring free-agent veteran cornerback Marcus Peters aboard, per Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

"Those guys may be competing for one starting job, as the Raiders seem likely to sign veteran cornerback Marcus Peters before training camp. Peters came in for a visit last month and, according to league and team sources, the two sides have stayed in touch as Peters tests the market. The Raiders have other veteran cornerbacks on their list, but Peters could very likely sign with the team that he grew up rooting for as a kid in Oakland."

Peters is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who stormed into the league in 2015 with the Kansas City Chiefs, amassing an NFL-high eight interceptions during his rookie year. He's played for the Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, compiling 92 pass breakups and 32 interceptions along the way.

The Raiders need help on the defensive end after allowing the seventh-most points in football last year. They also allowed the fifth-most net yards per pass attempt, per Pro Football Reference.

Las Vegas has retooled its secondary, adding cornerbacks Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. via free agency from the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Strong safety Marcus Epps also came aboard from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adding Peters would continue that much-needed retooling as the Raiders look to rebound from a 6-11 year in Josh McDaniels' first season running the show.

Peters came back in 2022 after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL. He started all 13 of his games, amassing 47 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception.

Now he appears headed to the Silver and Black, which looks like a good fit on paper with the team needing more assistance to shore up the defense.