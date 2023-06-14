NBA Rumors: Spurs' Gregg Popovich 'Expected to Sign' 3-Year Contract Around $14M AAV

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to re-sign five-time NBA champion head coach Gregg Popovich to a three-year contract of around $14 million per season if he decides to return, per LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk.

"Don't expect an official announcement but the front office is operating as if Popovich will return to the sidelines for at least one more season. A couple sources I've discussed this with believe that the addition of Wembanyama could help convince the coaching legend to stick around for a while longer.

"Popovich's latest contract expired after the 2023 season. According to a team source, if and when he officially decides to return, Popovich is expected to sign a three-year contract that will pay him in the neighborhood of $14 million per year. The contract will also allow him to opt out after either of the first two seasons."

The 74-year-old Popovich has already enjoyed a sensational and lengthy career leading the Spurs, but a return to the sidelines could be enticing with the team in position to select French superstar Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

