Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Heat 'Prominent' Suitors for Wizards Star; 76ers Unlikely

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal reportedly could be made available in a trade this offseason, and it sounds like an Eastern Conference contender is the top candidate to land him.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that league sources told him that "the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market." Charania explained that while it's not guaranteed that Beal gets traded, he has engaged with the Wizards about parting ways if they choose to undergo a rebuild during the 2023-24 season.

"It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward," Charania stated.

The Heat are coming off a 4-1 series loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, their second time losing in the Finals in the past four years. There is speculation that Miami is hoping to add a superstar player to pair alongside Jimmy Butler to alleviate some of the offensive pressure he carries, and acquiring Beal would do just that.

Beal appeared in 50 games this past season and averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting a career-best 50.6 percent from the field. While the three-time All-Star can be a difference-maker in the right situation, it sounds like one contending team is out of the running to land him.

John Clark of NBC Sports reports that "it's my understanding" that the Philadelphia 76ers "probably will not be a suitor" for Beal due to his enormous contract. The 29-year-old signed a five-year maximum contract with Washington last offseason worth a whopping $251 million. Kyle Nuebeck of PhillyVoice echoed Clark's sentiments, stating that the Sixers "are not interested in him as a long-term building block" because of his hefty price tag.

Clark noted that Philadelphia has to contend with "the new CBA with aprons that [do] not allow for much flexibility for roster building." Also, their belief in Tyrese Maxey's potential to become an All-Star would likely stop the Sixers from pursuing Beal.

It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out in Washington, as Beal is likely to be one of the most coveted players on the market if he's made available for a trade.