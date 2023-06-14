US Open Field 2023: Best Odds, Picks for Sleepers and Favorites

0 of 4

Harry How/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler head into the 2023 U.S. Open as two of the most popular picks to win the third men's golf major of the season.

No one would blame you if you picked either to win at Los Angeles Country Club.

Koepka is coming off his fifth career major title at the PGA Championship and Scheffler has been remarkably consistent on the PGA Tour this season.

Jon Rahm can be thrown into the top tier of favorites as well, but Koepka and Scheffler enter in better form.

Some U.S. Open betting cards will stop with Koepka and Scheffler, but there are golfers deeper on the odds board who could challenge the two stars, or at least surprise us with high finishes.