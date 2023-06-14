US Open Field 2023: Best Odds, Picks for Sleepers and Favorites

US Open Field 2023: Best Odds, Picks for Sleepers and FavoritesJune 14, 2023
Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler head into the 2023 U.S. Open as two of the most popular picks to win the third men's golf major of the season.
No one would blame you if you picked either to win at Los Angeles Country Club.
Koepka is coming off his fifth career major title at the PGA Championship and Scheffler has been remarkably consistent on the PGA Tour this season.
Jon Rahm can be thrown into the top tier of favorites as well, but Koepka and Scheffler enter in better form.
Some U.S. Open betting cards will stop with Koepka and Scheffler, but there are golfers deeper on the odds board who could challenge the two stars, or at least surprise us with high finishes.
Favorite: Brooks Koepka (+1200)
Koepka will not be listed around 30-1, like he was before the PGA Championship, for a long time, but +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200) at DraftKings Sportsbook still feels like a steal.
Koepka is the best major-tournament player in the field. He has five major victories since 2017, including two at the U.S. Open.
The five-time major champion won the PGA Championship last month and came close to capturing the green jacket at the Masters in April.
Koepka must be included in any U.S. Open title conversation because of his return to form.
Props involving the 33-year-old look enticing as well, as he sits at +260 to be in the top five and +125 to land in the top 10.
The top-10 prop looks like the safest prop bet across the entire field because Koepka has 18 career top-10 major finishes.
Even if he does not win, Koepka will be in the mix Sunday and should be one of the most bet-on golfers for the event.
Favorite: Scottie Scheffler (+600)
Scheffler and Koepka should be No. 1 and No. 2 or No. 1 and No. 1A on any list of potential 2023 U.S. Open champions.
Scheffler heads to Los Angeles Country Club as the clear favorite on the odds board at +600, a number that has dropped in the last few days.
Scheffler has the same top-10 consistency as Koepka, but he does not have the volume of major victories yet.
The 2022 Masters champion owns eight top-10 major finishes since the start of 2020. He has three other top-25 placings and one missed cut from the 2022 PGA Championship.
He is almost guaranteed to be around for the weekend, and even if he is not at the top of the leaderboard Saturday morning, he is capable of making a weekend surge.
Scheffler's last start at The Memorial Tournament is a great example of that. He shot a final-round 67 to finish in third place. He started Sunday well back of the leaders at one under.
The only drawback to betting on Scheffler is his putter. He ranks 148th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting. He is first in overall strokes gained.
If he figures out the putting, Scheffler could cruise past the field, including Koepka, to win his second major.
Sleeper: Patrick Reed (+8000)
Patrick Reed quietly put together one of the better runs of any men's golfer at major tournaments since 2021.
The 2018 Masters champion made nine of his last 10 major cuts and has five top-20 finishes in that span, two of which occurred at 2023's first two majors.
Reed landed in a tie for fourth at Augusta National Golf Club, which was a not-so-surprising result given his win there.
He followed that with a tie for 18th at the PGA Championship and now enters a tournament in which he has five top-20 placings.
Overall consistency at major tournaments may be one of the best factors to determine sleeper picks this week because Los Angeles Country Club has not hosted any previous PGA Tour events.
Reed might not contend with Koepka and Scheffler, especially if they are at their best, but he could be a solid daily fantasy selection and could cash in on some finishing position props as well.
Reed is listed at -140 (bet $140 to win $100) to finish in the top 40. He has seven top-40 placings in his last 10 major starts, so that should be a good starting point to betting on the 32-year-old.
Sahith Theegala (+11000)
Sahith Theegala's success elsewhere in California could be a determining factor in your sleeper picks.
There is no course history to rely on, so other reasons will come into play more.
Theegala, who hails from California, tied for fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open and landed in a tie for sixth at the Genesis Invitational, both events played in California. He finished in a tie for 54th at The American Express, the other start in his home state in 2023, but he did have two rounds in the 60s.
The 25-year-old produced a pair of solid major results with a ninth-place mark at the Masters and a tie for 40th at the PGA Championship.
Theegala has no prior U.S. Open experience, but he can draw from the tough course at Oak Hill Country Club for the PGA for how to play tough major courses.
If you add in the motivation of playing well in his first home-state major, there is a convincing case for Theegala to put together a strong result.
Theegala is -105 to finish in the top 40 and +180 to be in the top 30. Those two props may be more palatable than playing him to win outright at such a long number.
