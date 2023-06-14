NFL Rumors: Cooper Kupp's Contract Restructured by Rams, Opens $10.44M in Cap Space

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp reportedly agreed to a restructured contract Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Rams converted $13.92 million of Kupp's base salary into a signing bonus, saving them $10.44 million of salary-cap space.

Kupp, who signed a three-year, $80.1 million contract extension last year, was limited to nine games in 2022 due to a high ankle sprain, which required surgery.

