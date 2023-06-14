PGA Tour Chairman Jay Monahan Recovering From Medical Situation

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The PGA Tour released a statement on Tuesday regarding chairmen Jay Monahan, noting that he is "recuperating from a medical situation."

The rest of the statement read as follows:

"The [PGA Tour Policy Board] fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay's absence, Ron Price, chief operating officer, and Tyler Dennis, executive vice president and president, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate."

