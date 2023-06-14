X

    PGA Tour Chairman Jay Monahan Recovering From Medical Situation

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2023

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner, speaks during the trophy ceremony during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    The PGA Tour released a statement on Tuesday regarding chairmen Jay Monahan, noting that he is "recuperating from a medical situation."

    The rest of the statement read as follows:

    "The [PGA Tour Policy Board] fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay's absence, Ron Price, chief operating officer, and Tyler Dennis, executive vice president and president, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate."

