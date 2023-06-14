A's to Donate Ticket Proceeds From Fans' Reverse Boycott to Local Charities

A's to Donate Ticket Proceeds From Fans' Reverse Boycott to Local CharitiesJune 14, 2023
The Oakland Athletics are responding to a planned "reverse boycott" during Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays by donating all ticket revenue to local charities.
The Alameda County Food Bank and the Oakland Public Education Fund will receive the donations, the franchise said in a statement, per Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports.
Hannah Keyser @HannahRKeyser
With the reverse boycott in effect tonight in Oakland, the A's announce that they're donating ticket revenue from the game to local organizations. <br><br>It's not the worst way to try to mitigate the PR hit. <a href="https://t.co/ob1sSWgbsu">pic.twitter.com/ob1sSWgbsu</a>
A's fans planned a "reverse boycott" for Tuesday night's game at Oakland Coliseum as the club explores a move to Las Vegas, where they would build a brand-new stadium on the Strip.
Organizers of the event called on fans to attend Tuesday's game in protest of the "team's neglectful and irresponsible ownership."
"I think John Fisher and [team president] Dave Kaval have really done exactly what they wanted to by making the narrative seem like it's the fans' fault," Jeremy Goodrich, a lifelong A's fan, said, per The Athletic's Melissa Lockard.
"Clearly, if I didn't know anything about the A's, I would be blaming the fans as well, because it does look like nobody's going to the games."
#OaklandForever - Save The Oakland A's @Oakland_Forever
We <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Athletics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Athletics</a> fans are calling for solidarity with the Baseball world. This Tuesday the 13th, please <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> across MLB, MiLB, or ANY game you're near.<br><br>Make a sign or "Sell" shirt, or just wear that old A's hat you have laying around and tagging us in a photo.<br><br>Thank you.⚾ <a href="https://t.co/BJxWRuXhAe">pic.twitter.com/BJxWRuXhAe</a>
Only 4,848 fans showed up for Monday night's game, but organizers said more than 25,000 people had purchased tickers for Tuesday's contest, according to Dylan Svoboda of the New York Post.
The A's are currently fifth in the American League West with an 18-50 record, though they are on a six-game winning streak.