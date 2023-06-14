A's to Donate Ticket Proceeds From Fans' Reverse Boycott to Local Charities

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics are responding to a planned "reverse boycott" during Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays by donating all ticket revenue to local charities.

The Alameda County Food Bank and the Oakland Public Education Fund will receive the donations, the franchise said in a statement, per Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports.

A's fans planned a "reverse boycott" for Tuesday night's game at Oakland Coliseum as the club explores a move to Las Vegas, where they would build a brand-new stadium on the Strip.

Organizers of the event called on fans to attend Tuesday's game in protest of the "team's neglectful and irresponsible ownership."

"I think John Fisher and [team president] Dave Kaval have really done exactly what they wanted to by making the narrative seem like it's the fans' fault," Jeremy Goodrich, a lifelong A's fan, said, per The Athletic's Melissa Lockard.

"Clearly, if I didn't know anything about the A's, I would be blaming the fans as well, because it does look like nobody's going to the games."

Only 4,848 fans showed up for Monday night's game, but organizers said more than 25,000 people had purchased tickers for Tuesday's contest, according to Dylan Svoboda of the New York Post.

The A's are currently fifth in the American League West with an 18-50 record, though they are on a six-game winning streak.