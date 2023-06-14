NFL Rumors: Potential Dates for Commanders' Sale to Josh Harris Vote Revealed

Elsa/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders' sale to Josh Harris could be approved within the next two months.

According to multiple reports, NFL owners have reportedly been informed that a vote could take place on either July 20 or Aug. 8:

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters last week that a sale could be completed in the next "month to two months at the most" after a meeting with Harris and Mitchell Rales, one of the limited partners in the acquisition.

"We're not done yet, but we're making progress," said Irsay, a member of the NFL's finance committee. "... It was a good meeting."

He continued:

"It's going well. I'm hopeful because of their inspired aspect and their enthusiasm and their track record that they're really committing, saying, 'Well if that doesn't work then I'll make it right. Either way, we're going to make it right.' So we're just trying to work through those final details. And I'm hopeful that we'll be able to. I would imagine something in mid-to-late July would be the earliest we'd call a league meeting."

Harris, 58, is expected to purchase the Commanders from Daniel Snyder for $6 billion alongside an ownership group of 20 limited partners. NFL bylaws allow for up to 25 partners in an ownership group, though larger ownership groups inherently make the selling process more complicated.

"If it wasn't Snyder, this deal doesn't happen," a high-ranking team executive told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports in late May. "The league is bending over backward because they want to get rid of this guy."

Given the skyrocketing cost of NFL franchises, however, another high-ranking executive suggested that "in reality, this is what the future of NFL ownership is going to look like" regarding larger ownership groups like the one constructed to buy the Commanders.

Harris isn't new to the world of sports, already serving as the managing partner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils alongside being a general partner of English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

He previously led bids to buy Chelsea and the New York Mets, though the former was ultimately purchased by Todd Boehly and the latter by Steve Cohen.

And while his deal to buy the Commanders isn't across the finish line, it appears to be rounding the final turn. The NFL may finally be rid of Snyder in the coming weeks or months.