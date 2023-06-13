Monty Williams Says He Took Pistons HC Job Because of 'the Players and the Money'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams was pretty honest when asked about the reasons he chose to sign with his new team.

"The quick answer is [general manager Troy Weaver], the players and the money," he told reporters Tuesday. "That's something people don't talk about. They say it wasn't the money. I laugh at that. I think it's disrespectful."

Williams will take over a young Pistons roster built around ascending talents Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, among others, and seems excited for the process of helping them take the next step.

"I like the process of building. I like seeing players get better. I like seeing a guy for the first time understand what it takes to navigate crunch-time situations," he told reporters. "These jobs are privileges and there are only 30 of them, and I look at it that way."

But also...the money. And after reportedly signing an NBA-record deal (six years, $78.5 million), who could blame him there?