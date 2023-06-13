X

    Monty Williams Says He Took Pistons HC Job Because of 'the Players and the Money'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 13, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 11: Head Coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns looks on during Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 11, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams was pretty honest when asked about the reasons he chose to sign with his new team.

    "The quick answer is [general manager Troy Weaver], the players and the money," he told reporters Tuesday. "That's something people don't talk about. They say it wasn't the money. I laugh at that. I think it's disrespectful."

    Williams will take over a young Pistons roster built around ascending talents Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, among others, and seems excited for the process of helping them take the next step.

    "I like the process of building. I like seeing players get better. I like seeing a guy for the first time understand what it takes to navigate crunch-time situations," he told reporters. "These jobs are privileges and there are only 30 of them, and I look at it that way."

    But also...the money. And after reportedly signing an NBA-record deal (six years, $78.5 million), who could blame him there?

