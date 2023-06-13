Athletics' $380M Stadium Bill for Las Vegas Move Passed in Nevada Senate, Assembly

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas took one step closer to becoming a reality.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Nevada state Senate has passed the $380 million bill to help fund the construction of the proposed stadium in Las Vegas for the A's move on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Nevada state Assembly voted to approve the bill, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

As Passan outlined, once it passed in the 42-person Nevada state Assembly, the bill will be sent to Gov. Joe Lombardo, who Passan described as a "proponent of the A's moving to Las Vegas."

Shaikin added that it is "as close to a done deal as done gets."

Once Lombardo signs the bill into law, the A's would then seek final relocation approval from MLB to depart Oakland, where the franchise has resided since 1968.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale added that team owners said they likely wouldn't vote on relocation approval at this week's New York meetings, but would more likely vote prior to the All-Star break. Nightengale stated that when they do vote, "owners are expected to unanimously approve" the move to Las Vegas.

Passan also noted that A's fans are planning to stage a "reverse boycott" at Oakland Coliseum later on Tuesday in hopes of convincing team owner John Fisher not to move the franchise. However, that effort is likely to be futile amid the ongoing process that appears to be gaining momentum.

The A's are hoping to build a 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on Las Vegas Boulevard, which would cost a total of $1.5 billion. Earlier this month, a veteran legislative insider told Norm Clarke of The Sporting Tribune that he'd "give it a 50-50" chance that the team's proposal gets approved.

All signs point to the A's having a new home soon.