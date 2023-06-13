Saquon Barkley Rumors: Conflicting Reports About Giants Contract Offer Emerge

Saquon Barkley Rumors: Conflicting Reports About Giants Contract Offer EmergeJune 13, 2023
The New York Giants used the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley this offseason, setting up a potential contract showdown this summer as the running back pushes for a long-term deal.
At the moment, there are conflicting reports as to whether the Giants have since offered him such a contract:
Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN
Ian reports that an offer the Giants pulled from Saquon just before the Daniel Jones signing is now back on the table. But I am told that as of this moment, per source, that is not true. This could be an interesting next month! <a href="https://t.co/8ROfVQiAbQ">https://t.co/8ROfVQiAbQ</a>
