Bears' Justin Jones Rips 'S--tty' Packers Fans, Wanted Aaron Rodgers to Stay in GB

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones didn't hold back regarding his feelings on Green Bay Packers fans when asked about ex-Pack quarterback Aaron Rodgers' departure to the New York Jets in a Tuesday press conference.

Fox Sports' Carmen Vitali relayed the quotes.

The heated Packers-Bears rivalry is the oldest and most played in NFL history, dating back to 1921.

It's featured some infamous moments and comments and a few of late, like when Rodgers screamed to Bears fans "I still own you" after scoring a late rushing touchdown in a 24-14 win over Chicago on Oct. 17, 2021.

Now Jones has added some fuel to the fire.

The Bears were on the wrong end of this rivalry for nearly all of the Rodgers era (2008-2022), notably going 3-23 against Green Bay since January 2011 and losing the last eight.

However, there's reason for Jones to feel confident that the Bears could turn it around in 2023 after Chicago loaded up on both sides of the ball via free agency (e.g., linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds), trade (e.g., wide receiver DJ Moore) and the draft (e.g., offensive tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson).

Still, the Bears are coming off a 3-14 season, so there's a lot of work left to be done to get out of the NFL cellar. They'll see how they stack up against the Pack right away, however, when they host Green Bay in Week 1 on Sept. 10. Chicago will then close the season at Lambeau Field on Jan. 7, 2024.