Chris Jones Absent from Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp Amid Contract Rumors

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was not present at the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract, is reportedly seeking a deal that would make him the second-highest paid player at his position at minimum, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is the highest-paid defensive tackle on an annual basis at three years and $95 million, per Over the Cap. Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans is second at four years and $94 million.

Jones has said numerous times that he wants to play his entire career for Kansas City:

The Chiefs are also clearly interested in bringing him back, as Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters in early May (h/t Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire).

"We'll spend time and obviously, we have a great relationship with Chris (Jones) and his staff," Veach said. "So, we'll get to work and see what we can do. Those things usually take a little bit of time here, so we have a little bit of a runway now until the start of training camp to hopefully get something done."

The seven-year veteran went No. 37 overall in the 2016 NFL draft to Kansas City out of Mississippi State.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler (2019-2022) who earned All-Pro honors last year after amassing 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits en route to helping lead the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City in July 2020 to remain with the team through 2023.