AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 14

Adam Cole had 30 minutes to defeat MJF and earn himself a shot at the AEW World Championship.

He fell short by one second as the clock ran out and his title aspirations were seemingly dashed. MJF, ever the cowardly heel, pulled out every underhanded method he had in an attempt to thwart the opposition but it was his ability to stall and buy time that played into his favor.

When challenged to five more minutes by Cole, he slithered out of the ring like the snake he is, a classic villain who knows what to do and when to do it to elicit the desired reaction.

Cole appeared to injure his arm in the middle of the match and continued nursing it throughout so it will be interesting to see if he is, indeed, injured or just hurt. If it is the latter. expect us to somehow get to Cole vs. MJF in time for Forbidden Door or All In, at the latest.

Things got a bit clunky down the stretch as the competitors attempted to drag things out to hit the time limit, but this was still a strong match and the crowd in DC was red-hot, so this was an easy thumbs up.

Result

Cole and MJF fought to a time limit draw

Grade

B

Top Moments