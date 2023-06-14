AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 14

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 14June 14, 2023
Adam Cole and MJF find themselves on a collision course toward an AEW World Championship Match and Wednesday, the former had the opportunity to earn a shot at the self-proclaimed "Devil" as they clashed in an world title eliminator match.
The blockbuster showdown headlined a broadcast that also featured the latest in the rivalry between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, an AEW World Women's Championship Match and the latest title defense by TNT Champion Wardlow.
Find out what went down Wednesday night with this recap of the TBS broadcast, airing live from the birthplace of Dynamite, the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Adam Cole vs. MJF
- TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Jake Hager
- AEW World Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue
- Trios Match: Hangman Page and The Young Bucks vs. Blackpool Combat Club
- Trios Match: Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Keith Lee vs. Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland and Gates of Agony)
- The return of Sammy Guevara
Announced in advance for Wednesday's show were:
AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Adam Cole vs. MJF
- MJF mocked Shawn Michaels' trademark stance and Sweet Chin Music tuneup, eluding to obvious comparisons between HBK and his star pupil in NXT, Cole.
- The champion delivered a tombstone piledriver on the ring apron.
- MJF delivered a top-rope elbow drop from the ring, to Cole and through the timekeeper's table at ringside. The babyface immediately nursed his left arm, which appeared to become swollen and discolored over the course of the match.
- The heel delivered a low blow in plain view of the referee but there was no disqualification. He attempted to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring but Bryce Remsburg caught him, setting up the Panama Sunrise, the Boom and...a 30-minute time limit draw.
Adam Cole had 30 minutes to defeat MJF and earn himself a shot at the AEW World Championship.
He fell short by one second as the clock ran out and his title aspirations were seemingly dashed. MJF, ever the cowardly heel, pulled out every underhanded method he had in an attempt to thwart the opposition but it was his ability to stall and buy time that played into his favor.
When challenged to five more minutes by Cole, he slithered out of the ring like the snake he is, a classic villain who knows what to do and when to do it to elicit the desired reaction.
Cole appeared to injure his arm in the middle of the match and continued nursing it throughout so it will be interesting to see if he is, indeed, injured or just hurt. If it is the latter. expect us to somehow get to Cole vs. MJF in time for Forbidden Door or All In, at the latest.
Things got a bit clunky down the stretch as the competitors attempted to drag things out to hit the time limit, but this was still a strong match and the crowd in DC was red-hot, so this was an easy thumbs up.
Result
Cole and MJF fought to a time limit draw
Grade
B
Top Moments
Sammy Guevara Returned
- "I have to make some changes here in AEW," Guevara teased.
- "Are you going to stand on your own two feet or live in the shadow of the JAS?" Allin asked The Spanish God.
- "I'm not apologizing for s**t," Guevara told Jericho, refusing to atone for his criticism of The Ocho.
- "You call yourself The Wizard, right? I'll tell you what...the magic is gone," Allin insulted Jericho.
- Sting and Jericho stared each other down, the former countering the latter's "Floyd" baseball bat with his own and seemingly setting up a tag team match for next week's show in the process.
Will Sammy Guevara stand on his own or continue to rely on The Jericho Appreciation Society for support?
It was the question at the heart of the promo segment featuring The Spanish God Wednesday night as Darby Allin attempted to convince him to be his own man rather a crony for Chris Jericho.
The Ocho appeared and when Guevara talked back to him, attempted to get an apology out of him that was not coming. Sting appeared and a tag team match pitting Allin and The Icon against Guevara and Jericho was seemingly, possibly, maybe made for next week's show.
The stuff with Guevara standing up for himself in the face of Jericho was great and should plant the seeds for the student to lash out at the teacher. First, though, the competitors will have to coexist if they hope to overcome Allin and Sting if, and when, they finally clash.
If the reactions Wednesday are any indication, though, getting fans to give up on booing Guevara and fully embrace him may be an uphill battle.
Grade
C+
Top Moments