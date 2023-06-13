Jake Paul Accepts Nate Diaz's Request for 10-Round Boxing Fight in August

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

Nate Diaz wants an extra two rounds in the ring with Jake Paul.

It turns out Paul's happy to oblige.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN reported Paul and Diaz have agreed to extend their Aug. 5 fight to 10 rounds, pending the approval of the Texas Combative Sports Program.

Diaz, a longtime MMA star, has never boxed professionally. The 38-year-old left the UFC after a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September, likely ending a storied career that saw Diaz develop a reputation for his unrelenting will.

Paul will be competing in his eighth professional boxing match and is coming off his first loss, a split-decision defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury. It was Paul's first fight against a professional boxer, as he'd previously squared off against fellow social media stars, professional athletes and retired MMA fighters.

A fight against Diaz is a return to Paul's wheelhouse, one he hopes will help atone for the reputational damage suffered in his sloppy loss to Fury. Adding an extra couple rounds to the end of the fight—should it get that far—isn't a bad way for Paul to gain respect in the boxing world, either.