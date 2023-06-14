Which 2023 NFL Offseason Moves Will Look the Worst In 3 Years?

1 of 5

What makes the New Orleans Saints think Derek Carr will suddenly put them over the top? This is a team that lost 10 games last season and has been crushed by cap constraints in recent years.

They might be better than they were in 2022 now, and Carr is likely an upgrade over Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston, but the funny thing is Dalton (66.7%, 7.6 YPA, 95.2 rating) had a better year on paper in '22 than Carr did (60.8%, 7.0 YPA, 86.3 rating).

In fact, Carr's rating has dropped significantly in back-to-back seasons, and the 32-year-old has never been part of a playoff win in his NFL career. He's always had limitations in terms of his arm, and it's fair to wonder if he peaked when he was last a Pro Bowler way back in 2017.

Carr is cheap this year, but he'll carry a cap hit of $35.7 million in 2024 and $45.7 million in 2025. If in three years he still hasn't revived his career, the Saints can move on for "just" $11.4 million, but by then they'd have wasted plenty of time and money on an aging, mediocre starter.

At that point, what will a talented but far-from-young defense have left in it?