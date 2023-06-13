Ranking the Denver Nuggets Against Every NBA Championship Team of the Last 5 Years

1 of 5

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Finals Result: Raptors over Golden State Warriors, 4-2

Playoff Win/Loss: 16-8

Playoff Net Rating: plus-5.6

The Raptors were the surprising champions of the 2019 season for a number of reasons.

Their opponents, the Warriors, were the unquestioned favorites having steamrolled through the playoffs the past two years. Kawhi Leonard was in his first season with the Raptors and starting center Marc Gasol was acquired just months earlier at the trade deadline.

Along with Danny Green, who was brought over in the Leonard trade, 60 percent of this starting lineup wasn't even with Toronto the year before. Even Pascal Siakam, the team's opening power forward and second-leading scorer in the Finals, hadn't started a playoff game until the 2019 postseason.

This was the first title in Raptors history after coming so close in previous runs with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Leonard ended up being a rental, signing with the Los Angeles Clippers just weeks later. Of course, even one championship meant that the trade was worth it.

While no one is saying Toronto didn't deserve to win, it's also fair to point out Kevin Durant's absence in the series. Missing the first four games with a calf injury, he then tore his Achilles just 12 minutes into Game 5. After winning Finals MVP the previous two years, he was limited to just 11 total points in this series.

This wasn't a deep Warriors team, either, so not having Durant was a huge loss for Golden State, which still managed to win Games 2 and 5.

Toronto ended the series with six players averaging double-digits, led by Leonard's 28.5 points per contest. As good as these Raptors were, they would fall short against any of the other healthy champions on this list.