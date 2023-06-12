Browns Unveil New 'Dawg' Logo; Was Chosen by Fans, Players

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns introduced their new "dawg" logo to the public on Tuesday after fans and players chose the winner in a public vote.

The Browns asked fans to submit a new dog logo for consideration, and the pool of candidates got sliced down to 10 in April.



Ten became five in May:

Finally, the Browns got down to a final pairing to decide the winner:

Houston Mark created the winner. The logo has specific representations all throughout the design.

"The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team," he said, per Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal. "How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?

"There was a lot of stuff in there I wanted to incorporate because there's so much history to Browns fandom in particular. It was really important for me to honor and respect the history of the fanbase, the championships and the pride that comes with being a fan."

The Browns broke down the logo in more detail.

Per Poisal, "the logo will be prominently displayed in future merchandise and other team uses."