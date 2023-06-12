NHL Rumors: Peter Laviolette, Rangers 'Gaining Momentum' on Contract to Be Next HC

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Rangers and Peter Laviolette are reportedly "gaining momentum" toward an agreement for the 58-year-old to be the team's next head coach, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and NHL Network.

New York is looking for a new coach after parting ways with Gerard Gallant after two seasons. The Blueshirts went 47-22-13 last year before exiting the first round of the playoffs in a seven-game defeat to the New Jersey Devils.

Laviolette has been an NHL head coach since 2001, when he joined the New York Islanders bench. He's coached the Isles (2001-2003), Carolina Hurricanes (2003-2009), Philadelphia Flyers (2009-2014), Nashville Predators (2014-2020) and Washington Capitals (2020-2023).

Laviolette's teams have amassed 752 wins, 503 regulation losses, 25 ties and 150 overtime defeats. He's been to the playoffs 13 teams and guided the 2005-06 Hurricanes, 2009-10 Flyers and 2016-17 Predators to the Stanley Cup Finals. The 'Canes won it all after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games.

The Caps and Laviolette parted ways after missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan described the decision as "mutual" and provided kind words upon his departure.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," MacLellan said in a statement, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

"Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Prior to his coaching career, Laviolette played professional hockey as a defenseman from 1986-1997, mainly in the AHL. He was with the New York Rangers organization from 1987-1992 and played 12 games for the Blueshirts during the 1988-89 season.

The Rangers have been looking for a coach for over a month after firing Gallant on May 6. That long look appears to finally be nearing its end as Laviolette may be returning to back to the organization after three decades.