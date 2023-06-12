Belichick: DeAndre Hopkins Visit to Patriots Uncertain amid Titans Visit, FA Rumors

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Monday that the team had spoken to free agent DeAndre Hopkins but that he wasn't sure if the veteran wideout would end up visiting the Pats.

"We're working through some things," he also told reporters, adding that he wasn't "a travel agent."

He also noted that "logistics" was causing the uncertainty about the timing a potential visit.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on June 9 that Hopkins was expected to visit New England this week after he went to Tennessee.

Hopkins, 31, began his visit with the Titans over the weekend:

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro would upgrade either team's passing game, assuming he can stay healthy. In just nine games last year he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans would make sense as a team that would go all-in to convince Hopkins to sign, given that the wide receiver room consists of less-proven options such as Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips.

The Patriots, on the other hand, have more veteran presence and proven talent in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker.

But there's also no doubt that adding a talent like Hopkins would give third-year quarterback Mac Jones the best weapon he's ever had and would give the team several dynamic options in the passing game after the offseason additions of players like Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Jones, 24, struggled in his sophomore campaign, throwing for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, completing 65.2 percent of his passes. The Pats went just 6-8 in his starts, 8-9 overall and missed the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.

So any help would be welcomed, Hopkins most definitely included. Just don't ask Belichick when a potential visit might actually be happening.