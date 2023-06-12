The Best Pro Comparisons for 6 2023 NHL Draft Hopefuls

0 of 6

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The easiest way to understand what we lack in-depth knowledge of is to compare it to something we do know.

When it comes to the prospects to be drafted later this month in Nashville during the 2023 NHL Draft, it's the best way to illustrate what the top players of this year's class might be able to do when they make it to the top.

After all, a lot of fans spend most of their time watching their favorite NHL teams and that's about it. Only the most ravenous of us watch junior or college hockey games or even games in Europe to see who among the 17-and-18-year-olds appeals most to them.

After taking in the scouting combine this weekend in Buffalo and with the Vegas Golden Knights a win away from winning the Stanley Cup, it's really time to focus on the draft. Hundreds will be chosen, but we'll keep our eyes on a handful of the players we'll see (likely) chosen in the first round and tell you who they remind us of the most.

Some players mentioned guys they liked to watch and others said they have players they like to model their game after, but their size and skills tell us everything we need to make the call. Will they be the second coming of the players we're comparing them to? If we're lucky and they're that good, they will.

A player like Connor Bedard is a unicorn and he's been endlessly put in the same boat as Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. The same can be said for Adam Fantilli being like one of either Matthew or Brady Tkachuk. But there are others in the draft you may not know as well, and we'll highlight six of them for you.