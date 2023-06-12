Wayne Gretzky Rangers Jersey from NHL Legend's Final Game Sells for $715K at Auction

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Wayne Gretzky ended his legendary NHL career with the New York Rangers in 1999, and a jersey from his final game was just sold at an auction for an eye-popping number.

Grey Flannel Auctions lists the final closing price for The Great One's last game-worn jersey at $595,933, and it was sold for $715,120 with the Buyer's Premium. There was a total of 21 bids made before closing, and the bidding started at $50,000.

Gretzky, who spent the majority of his career with the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, recorded an assist for his 2,857th and final career point during his last game with the Rangers. To this day, no other NHL player has scored 2,000 career points.

Upon his retirement, Gretzky was immediately inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, earning a special exemption to avoid the normal waiting period. His No. 99 remains retired league-wide, and he is the only player ever to receive such an honor.