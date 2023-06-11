Patriots Rumors: Insiders Felt Belichick's Team 'Culture Needed a Boost After' 2022

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Much was made about "The Patriot Way" during Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's time together in New England, a team culture the pair established en route to seven Super Bowls titles.

It was a mentality and approach around the organization that reportedly took a hit in 2022.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, "Belichick annually places a heavy emphasis on culture. This was one of the lesser-highlighted aspects of the team's free agent approach this offseason, as there was a feeling in some team circles that the culture needed a boost after a challenging 2022 season."

The result was an 8-9 season, the second time in the past three years the Pats had a losing season and missed the playoffs. Before that, the last time the team missed the postseason was 2008 (they still had an 11-5 record that year), and the last losing season came all the way back in 2000.

Which, yes, was one season before Brady became the starter.

It's easier to set a winning culture with a Hall of Fame quarterback like Brady at the helm. Nobody wants to be on the bad side of the guy with seven rings, and Brady was a notoriously hard worker who demanded the same from his teammates.

When your team shuffles between far less proven options like Mac Jones (2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 6-8 record) and Bailey Zappe (781 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions, 2-0 record), however, a culture may not fall into place quite as seamlessly.

That has meant two things for the Patriots: Bringing in veteran players this offseason who would help restore "The Patriot Way," and hoping Jones took the next step from both a performance and leadership standpoint.

Per the former point, Reiss noted that one offseason signing, veteran tackle Riley Reiff, "has quickly emerged as a favorite with his steady everyday presence."

And Jones has impressed his teammates thus far with his improved leadership and command of the offense.

"Mac's awesome. That's my guy," offseason signing and tight end Mike Gesicki noted. "He's been incredible as a leader and been great out there physically throwing the ball, and timing, and throwing a very catchable ball. And he likes to have fun. It's been a cool offseason for us trying to jell and get on the same page."