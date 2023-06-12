7 NFL Sophomores Who Need to Prove Themselves at 2023 Training Camp

0 of 7

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The minute a player is selected in the NFL draft, the clock of expectation starts ticking.

Last year's draft darling can quickly become an afterthought if they don't start showing signs of life early in their career. The next batch of promising rookies always shows up one year later.

Those realities can be hard to reconcile with the fact that progress isn't always linear. A disappointing rookie season isn't a death knell for a player's career, but there is still a limited window for a player to live up to the hype.

For the draft class of 2022, that next opportunity starts in late July when teams start coming together for training camp. Minicamps and OTAs are nice, but training camp is when the pads come on and competition for playing time truly begins.

Whether they dealt with injuries, were buried on the depth chart or just had disappointing production, these seven second-year players need to hit the ground running at training camp.