2023 Stanley Cup Final: 4 Takeaways from Golden Knights-Panthers Game 4

0 of 4

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are win away from reaching the peak of the NHL's mountain.

Thanks to a 3-2 win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, the Golden Knights were able to take a commanding 3-1 series lead as it shifts back to Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

That creates the possibility for Vegas to win their first championship and potentially do so on home ice.

What a scene that is going to be.

Vegas jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 4 and looked like it was going to cruise to an easy win. But the Panthers started to claw their way back into the game with a late second-period goal and seemed to steal momentum away when captain Aleksander Barkov made it a one-goal game in the third period.

Florida had a 6-on-4 power play with a chance to tie the game late in regulation, but was unable to beat Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill.

Now they are back into a familiar position that they have been facing for much of the season: Playing in a must-win game.

The Panthers have faced plenty of adversity this season, going on a late regular-season run just to get into the playoffs and then overcoming a 3-1 series deficit in the First Round against a record-setting Boston Bruins team.

They need to do it all one more time.

Now let's dig into some takeaways from the Golden Knights' Game 4 win.