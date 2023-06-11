X

    NHL Twitter Sounds Off on Golden Knights-Panthers Brawl to End Stanley Cup Final G4

    Jack MurrayJune 11, 2023

    Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) fight during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

    Moments after making a critical save to solidify a 3-2 Game 4 victory over the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill came up swinging.

    The traffic around the net soon became a battle ground among the 11 players in the Golden Knights defensive zone, and it ended with nearly all of them on the ice.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    MAJOR FIREWORKS TO END GAME 4 🎆 <a href="https://t.co/2wenZQW3mu">pic.twitter.com/2wenZQW3mu</a>

    The donnybrook occurred after an intense final 28 seconds that saw the Panthers scrambling to tie up the game late, but unlike in Game 3, the Golden Knights were able to hold on. As the players were wrestling on the ground, the Florida faithful tossed plastic rats onto the ice to provide even more chaos to the scene.

    However, the enthusiasm for the moment was not just for fans at FLA Live Arena. Fans on Twitter showed appreciation for the throwback to old-time hockey.

    Chris @CBengelCBS

    Golden Knights win 3-2 and a brawl ensues after the final whistle. Fans are throwing their rats. Quite the scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VegasBorn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VegasBorn</a>

    Brandon Nichols @The_HardcoreKid

    Game 4 ends with a total brawl and rats being thrown onto the ice. How poetic. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCupFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCupFinals</a>

    Cody Chalfan @cachalfan

    All hell has broken lose! We have a brawl on the ice and fans throwing trash on the ice. What an embarrassing display from Florida! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TimeToHunt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TimeToHunt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VegasBorn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VegasBorn</a>

    Duckboy416 @duckboy300

    The brawl was insane at the end. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/timetohunt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#timetohunt</a>

    Erik Stone @erikmstone

    Crazy ending to the game. The fights looked like something you'd see at the end of a Minor League Hockey game. Can Florida find the magic it had against Boston?

    Paddy Quinn @PaddyQuinn915

    What an ending to the Knights Panthers game. There was fights left and right

    The One and Only UprootedTexan @UprootedTexan99

    Huge fight at the end of the Knights/Panthers game and audible swearing!!! I love that!

    The Panthers now face a 3-1 deficit, but that is not something that has held them up in the past. Game 5 is set to take place in Las Vegas on Tuesday.