NHL Twitter Sounds Off on Golden Knights-Panthers Brawl to End Stanley Cup Final G4

Moments after making a critical save to solidify a 3-2 Game 4 victory over the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill came up swinging.

The traffic around the net soon became a battle ground among the 11 players in the Golden Knights defensive zone, and it ended with nearly all of them on the ice.

The donnybrook occurred after an intense final 28 seconds that saw the Panthers scrambling to tie up the game late, but unlike in Game 3, the Golden Knights were able to hold on. As the players were wrestling on the ground, the Florida faithful tossed plastic rats onto the ice to provide even more chaos to the scene.

However, the enthusiasm for the moment was not just for fans at FLA Live Arena. Fans on Twitter showed appreciation for the throwback to old-time hockey.

The Panthers now face a 3-1 deficit, but that is not something that has held them up in the past. Game 5 is set to take place in Las Vegas on Tuesday.