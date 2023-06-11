Belmont Stakes Results 2023: Video Replay of Arcangelo's Race at Elmont

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Jena Antonucci-trained Arcangelo accomplished the improbable when he crossed the finish line to capture the third jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday in the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York.

Arcangelo, jockeyed by Javier Castellano, took the lead at the top of the stretch and held off a late push by the Todd A. Pletcher-trained Forte to claim the title in the mile-and-a-half race.

Here's a replay of Saturday's race followed by the finish order.

Belmont Stakes Finish Order

Arcangelo Forte Tapit Trice Hit Show Angel of Empire National Treasure Il Miracolo Red Route One Tapit Shoes

Antonucci, who started training horses in 2010, became the first female trainer in history to win a Triple Crown race with Arcangelo's victory in Saturday's Belmont Stakes.

"They say there's no crying in baseball. But they've never said it about horse racing," Antonucci said after the win, per ESPN. "You fight for that spot and you feel you have to prove your worth. Horses don't care. They don't care who you are. They know who you are. To have a horse believe in you, and your team, the way this horse does ... I wish more people could be like horses."

For Castellano, the victory marked his first-ever win in the Belmont Stakes. He also rode Mage to a win in the Kentucky Derby last month.

Antonucci's breakthrough victory put a positive finish to an otherwise ugly Triple Crown season that has been marred by the deaths of numerous horses.

Twelve horses died at Churchill Downs surrounding the Kentucky Derby before one of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's horses had to be euthanized at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes because of a severe injury.

Excursionniste, who was jockeyed by Flavien Prat, became the third horse fatality at Belmont Park when he was euthanized after suffering a catastrophic injury in the final race of Saturday's card.

With Triple Crown season now complete, race organizers will be met with questions about how to make races safer in the future.