Top Winners and Losers After Champions League 2023 Final

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City have completed a historic treble and are finally kings of the UEFA Champions League, defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the 2023 UCL Final on Saturday at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

It's been a long time coming for the Sky Blues, which fell to Chelsea in the 2021 UCL Final before a disappointing semifinal loss to eventual champion Real Madrid last year.

Manchester City needed just one goal to win its first Champions League title, and Rodri delivered in the 68th minute with just his second-ever goal in the competition to lift the Premier League side to victory.

Inter Milan had numerous chances to capitalize in Saturday's match, but the team's inability to put the ball in the back of the net was ultimately a disappointment for the Serie A side.

Here's a look at the biggest winners and losers from this year's UCL Final.

Winners: Rodri and Ederson

Rodri, one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, is an obvious winner given his second-half goal that put Manchester City ahead. The 26-year-old is the first Sky Blues player to ever score for the club in a European Cup Final.

While Rodri's goal was clutch, Manchester City also would not have lifted the Champions League trophy if not for the performance of Ederson, who was brilliant in goal.

Ederson made a number of crucial saves in Saturday's match, but perhaps none more important than an 88th-minute stop on Lukaku:

Rodri and Ederson are two players who don't always get the credit they deserve, but after Saturday's big win, no one will ever forget the performances that helped power Manchester City to its first title.

Loser: Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku was subbed on for Edin Džeko in the second half of Saturday's match as Inter Milan looked for life on the attacking side.

However, the Belgian striker proved to be a disappointment. He not only missed a couple of chances, but he blocked a shot by teammate Frederico Dimarco that could have tied the match.

Lukaku was expected to play a big role in Saturday's match, but he's now being considered "useless" by soccer fans across the globe. His season had been difficult due to injuries, but that's no excuse for his poor performance on the biggest stage.

The 30-year-old had been on loan to Inter Milan from Chelsea this season, and his future with the Italian club was already in question prior to Saturday's UCL Final.

Winner: Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest managers in the history of soccer.

The 52-year-old joins Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Paisley, and Zinedine Zidane as the only men's managers to win the European Cup three times. He also led Barcelona to UCL titles in 2009 and 2011.

Additionally, Guardiola has won the Treble for the second time in his career, and he's the first manager to ever do it with two different clubs, having also accomplished the feat with Barcelona in 2008-09.

Manchester City's 2023 UCL victory only solidifies Guardiola's status as one of the greatest managers to ever do it. And with how the club has played of late, there's no reason to believe he can't lead the Sky Blues to another historic win next year.

Loser: Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne can't seem to catch a break when it comes to the Champions League Final.

The Belgian midfielder was forced to exit Saturday's match after just 36 minutes due to a hamstring injury. He also exited Manchester City's appearance in the 2021 UCL Final against Chelsea after suffering a facial injury in the second half.

De Bruyne had never won the Champions League entering Saturday's contest, so he was understandably disappointed when he was subbed off in the UCL Final for the second time in three years.

Loser: Serie A

To say Serie A would be a loser is an understatement.

Italy's top flight has not seen a Champions League winner since Inter Milan defeated Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in 2010. Additionally, Inter Milan is now the third Italian club to lose a European final this year.

AS Roma fell to Sevilla on penalties in the Europa League Final and Fiorentina fell to West Ham 2-1 in the Europa Conference League Final.

Given the league's lack of success offensively on the big stage, it's clear Serie A clubs need to bring in some offensive talent heading into 2023-24 if they hope to see one of their clubs lift a major European trophy next year.