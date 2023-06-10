Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. Hopes To Mentor 'Extremely Talented' Jameson Williams

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson Jr. is interested in being a mentor to second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams.

"I connected with Jamo yesterday really for the first time and I look forward to being around him and being a shoulder for him to lean on," Johnson said Friday on 97.1 The Ticket (h/t Will Burchfield).

"Extremely talented kid. We saw him when he touched the field last year for the first time. I look forward to just helping him build the level of consistency and being the pro he wants to be, man. Anything I can to do help him, I'll do that and I'll be there."

The Lions selected Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Ohio State transfer starred at Alabama in 2021, snagging 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Williams suffered a torn ACL during his team's College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia. He played sparingly last year (78 snaps over the Lions' final six games) after recovering from the injury.

Williams will be suspended for the first six games of the 2023 NFL season after violating the league's gambling policy. Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Williams said he wasn't aware that he violated the policy.

"Although he didn't bet on NFL games, he was flagged for mobile betting that occurred at the team's Allen Park facility, which he says he doesn't remember," Woodyard wrote. "He won't appeal the six-game suspension."

Despite the injury and the delayed start to his second season, Williams sports star potential in the NFL.

The tutelage of Johnson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who doubles as one of the greatest wide receivers in football history, can only help him hit his ceiling when he's able to return.