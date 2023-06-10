Miles Sanders Shades Eagles over Lack of Usage in Super Bowl 57 Loss to Chiefs

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Ahead of his debut season with the Carolina Panthers, running back Miles Sanders reflected on his limited role in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl 57 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

When asked Friday by Steve Reed of the Associated Press if he was disappointed about not being a focal point of the Super Bowl gameplan, Sanders responded affirmatively: "Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question. If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy? I don't want to make headlines, [but] if it does, I don't care."

The Eagles selected Sanders in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Penn State, and while he averaged over 5.0 yards per carry across his first three campaigns, injuries limited him.

Sanders stayed healthy and put it all together last season, rushing for a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

The Pro Bowler was a massive part of Philly's offense all season long, but the Eagles shied away from using him in the Super Bowl, as he played just 34 percent of the team's offensive snaps compared to 50 percent for backup running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Sanders finished the game with just 16 yards on seven carries, while Gainwell rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught four passes for 20 yards.

The ball was primarily kept in the hands of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for 304 yards and one touchdown, and also led the team with 70 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

That strategy nearly worked for the Eagles, but they fell just short in a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite how things went in the Super Bowl, Sanders insisted it didn't play a role in him leaving Philadelphia from his perspective, saying: "I can get into that another day, maybe. Maybe you should ask them why I'm moving here."

Sanders' usage was perhaps a sign of things to come, though, as the Eagles allowed him to leave in free agency on a four-year, $25 million deal with Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Eagles retained Gainwell and Boston Scott, signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny and acquired running back D'Andre Swift in a draft weekend trade with the Detroit Lions.

The 2022 season may have ended in disappointing fashion for Sanders, but he said he is "in a great mood every day" in his new situation, and he is seemingly looking forward to being a huge part of the Carolina offense.