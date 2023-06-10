Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Could Become NFL's Best CB, WR

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has high expectations for a pair of teammates entering their second NFL season.

Speaking to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Rodgers talked up wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner, suggesting they could both become the best players at their respective positions in the NFL in the near future:

"We've got, at some point possibly, the best corner and the best receiver in the NFL. It's a legit possibility for those two guys. Maybe not this upcoming year—I still think [Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver] Davante [Adams] is in a league of his own—but those two kids are so talented."

The Jets seemingly knocked the first round of the 2022 NFL draft out of the park when they selected Gardner fourth overall out of Cincinnati and Wilson 10th overall out of Ohio State.

Gardner was named a Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year by virtue of his 75 tackles, two interceptions and league-leading 20 passes defended.

Despite dealing with a revolving door at quarterback with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White all receiving significant playing time, Wilson enjoyed a spectacular debut season as well.

The talented wideout was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after registering 83 receptions for 1,103 yards four touchdowns.

Gardner and Wilson get to duke it out in practice on a daily basis, and Rodgers believes that level of competition will only serve to make them better:

"How we take the next step is to talk about the things that give us the most issues. To talk about release issues [caused by Gardner] and what's hard on Garrett, and then Sauce telling Garrett what's hard on him. I think right now, we have good communication with those guys. They battle, they compete."

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, one-time Super Bowl champion and future Pro Football Hall of Famer who arrived in New York this offseason with the goal of ending the NFL's longest active playoff drought.

The Jets have not reached the postseason since 2010, but Rodgers gives them the stability they have long lacked under center, and he is surrounded by several of the best young players in the league.

If players like Gardner, Wilson, running back Breece Hall and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams continue to develop as expected, the Jets have perhaps a better chance to reach the playoffs in 2023 than they have in years, and they have a foundation to build upon beyond that as well.