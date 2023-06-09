Anthony Bass DFA'd by Blue Jays; Previously Shared Anti-LGBTQIA+ Post on Social Media

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have designated relief pitcher Anthony Bass for assignment, the club announced Friday.

The move comes after Bass shared an anti-LGBTQIA+ video on Instagram last week.

The video Bass shared to his Instagram called on people to boycott companies such as Target and Bud Light for their recent promotions of LGBTQIA+ Pride campaigns.

"Here's the reason biblically why I believe Christians have got to be boycotting Target, Bud Light, and any other corporation that's pushing the things they're pushing. ... This is evil, this is demonic, we won't stand for it, we're not going to go to the stores anymore and we're not going to give you our money," the person in the original Instagram video said.

Bass initially apologized for the post ahead of a May 30 matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, telling reporters he recognized it was hurtful. However, he said Thursday that he didn't think the since-deleted post was hateful.

"I do not," Bass said Thursday when asked if he thought it was hateful, per the Associated Press. "That's why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way and that's why I was apologetic."

Bass added that he deleted the post because "it was the right thing to do" and because it became too much of a distraction.

"But I stand by my personal beliefs," Bass said, "and everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs, right? Also, I mean no harm towards any groups of people.

"My focus from the get-go should have been doing my job and being accepting of everyone's decisions and views in life. Through this process, I've learned that. Moving forward, I will definitely know better than to post my personal beliefs on my social media platforms."

General manager Ross Atkins called the veteran's release a "baseball decision," adding that "the distraction component was a part of it."

Bass was scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch from LGBTQIA+ activist leZlie Lee Kam ahead of Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins as part of the Blue Jays' Pride Weekend celebration. It's unclear who will do so following the move.

The Blue Jays sit fourth in the American League East with a 36-28 record, 9.5 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Bass began his MLB career in 2011 with the San Diego Padres. He has also played for the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins during his 12 MLB seasons.