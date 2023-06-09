Jets Will Explore Dalvin Cook Contract After Vikings Release, HC Robert Saleh Says

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh indicated Friday that his team will explore the possibility of signing Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook following his anticipated release by the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Saleh said, "We'll turn the stones over on that one," when asked about pursuing Cook.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Vikings informed Cook they planned to release him, although it hasn't yet been made official.

After struggling with injuries in his first two NFL seasons after being a second-round pick out of Florida State in 2017, Cook hit his stride in 2019, earning his first of four consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

Over the past four seasons, Cook averaged 1,256 rushing yards and nearly 11 rushing touchdowns per year, as well as nearly 43 catches for 350 yards and one receiving touchdown per season.

Cook's best year to date came in 2020 when he set career highs with 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Last season, he racked up 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

The Jets have added a ton of talent to their offense this season, particularly under center with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but running back isn't necessarily a huge area of need for them.

Breece Hall was on track to potentially win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award last season before tearing his ACL. While he isn't guaranteed to be ready to play by Week 1, he will be back at some point in 2023.

The Jets also have another talented back in 2021 fourth-round pick Michael Carter, who had 964 total yards from scrimmage as a rookie and 690 yards last season.

Saleh recently said he is "very optimistic" Hall will be good to go at the start of the regular season. If that comes to fruition, Cook would be much more of a luxury than a need.

Regardless, Cook would give the Jets another big-time offensive weapon and a player who's capable of taking some of the pressure off Rodgers and the passing game.

Cook would also give the Jets the luxury of rolling out their running backs and keeping them fresh, which could be beneficial for the running backs and the offense as a whole.

Acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers was an all-in move by a franchise that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2010, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Jets pursue Cook as well. If the Jets are unable to sign Cook or unwilling to meet his asking price, however, he should still have plenty of interest elsewhere.

Per Schefter, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two other teams expected to be in the mix for Cook.