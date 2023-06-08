X

    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Reveals What He Was Going to Say in Viral White House Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and tight end Travis Kelce of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs present U.S. President Joe Biden a team jersey at the White House on June 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Chiefs are the 2023 Super Bowl champions. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    Travis Kelce just wanted to address the United States of America.

    The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end revealed on the New Heights podcast that all he wanted to say when he sneaked up to the microphone during the team's visit to the White House to celebrate its Super Bowl victory was "My fellow Americans."

    New Heights @newheightshow

    Travis almost pulled off an iconic White House moment 😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/PupPeroni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PupPeroni</a> <a href="https://t.co/cNEahcKwxJ">pic.twitter.com/cNEahcKwxJ</a>

    But Patrick Mahomes swooped in before he had the chance, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce felt like his brother missed a major opportunity to lead with "My fellow Americans."

    "If you would have started off with 'My fellow Americans,' that would have been such a showstopper," he said on the podcast. "I don't think they would have kicked you off. If somebody gets up to the podium and says, 'My fellow Americans,' it's immediately like, 'What's this dude about say?'"

    In this case, the star tight end didn't have anything else planned. But it would have been an epic moment nonetheless.

