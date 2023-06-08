Yankees' Aaron Judge Says He Has 'No Timetable' for Return from Toe Injury

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Aaron Judge suffered a right toe sprain after making an incredible catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3, crashing through a right field gate.

On Thursday, he told reporters he doesn't yet have a timetable for his return:

"There's no timetable, really, which I think is best, because there's a couple things going on in there. So I think they don't want to say a timetable and then it's a couple of weeks longer or a couple of weeks less. I think it's more based on how it's feeling. Once it starts feeling better, then you can start progressing to doing some walking around baseball stuff and moving around. I think we're just kind of waiting on a lot of the inflammation and swelling to go down."

