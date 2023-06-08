Amanda Nunes Considered UFC Retirement But Didn't Want Julianna Peña with UFC Title

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Amanda Nunes weighed retirement from the UFC after her loss to Julianna Peña at UFC 269 in 2021, but she ultimately opted against it.

"I decided to not retire, because if I retire, I leave my belt with Julianna," she told reporters. "No way. No way. It can be with somebody else, but with Julianna, no."

Peña submitted Nunes in the second round of their first meeting, ending the Brazilian's run as the UFC women's bantamweight champion and snapping a 12-fight winning streak.

Nunes reflected how she knew "I could kick her ass any time I want" and that she was "never going to do that again" in reference to the mistakes she made in the Octagon.

The 35-year-old won by unanimous decision in their rematch at UFC 277 in July 2022. It was a decisive victory, as she landed 85 significant strikes and secured six takedowns.

Nunes and Peña were originally scheduled to have a rubber match at UFC 289, which takes place Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. A rib injury forced Peña to drop out, which led to Irene Aldana taking her place.

If Nunes successfully defends her gold against Aldana, perhaps she can return to a potential trilogy with Peña.