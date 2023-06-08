UFC 289 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

UFC 289 is set for Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia. It will be the Las Vegas-based promotion's first event in Canada since 2019, and while the card itself has been the subject of some criticism—it's not exactly a blockbuster—there is still a lot to look forward to.

It's not every day, after all, that you get to see the greatest female fighter of all time compete in the Octagon. That is precisely what we'll get in the UFC 289 main event, when two-division champion Amanda Nunes defends the bantamweight belt for the eighth time against underdog Irene Aldana.

On paper, it has the makings of a blowout, but Aldana is full of confidence after watching fellow Mexican Alexa Grasso dethrone flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year.

Before Nunes and Aldana clash, top lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will collide in arguably the most anticipated fight of the card.

Oliveira, one of the greatest fighters in the division's history, will be looking to get back on track after losing his belt to Islam Makhachev last year. Dariush, on the other hand, will be looking for his ninth straight victory.

It's crowded at the top of the lightweight division—it always is—but the winner of this one could be next up for the champion.

Beyond the top two fights, the UFC 289 main card is undeniably short on big names, with Mike Malott meeting Adam Fugitt at welterweight, Dan Ige taking on Nate Landwehr at featherweight, and Marc-André Barriault battling Eryk Anders at middleweight.

There's no way to know how it will all shake out until Saturday, but as always, the B/R combat sports squad has assembled to provide you with their best guesses.