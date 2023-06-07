Titans' Mike Vrabel Not 'Recruiting' DeAndre Hopkins in Visit: I Did That in College

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would visit with the team early next week, but he noted he wouldn't exactly be recruiting the superstar.

"I'm past the recruiting—I did that in college," he said. "Again, we really just want people that want to be here. And if that works out, then you go on to the next step. This will be pretty much it until either sign or don't sign the next player."

Vrabel might want to consider doing a little bit of recruiting. The Titans currently are set to roll out with Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips atop the wide receiver depth chart, so Hopkins would be an enormous upgrade.

For context, Burks and Westbrook-Ikhine combined for 58 receptions, 841 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season. In just nine games last year due to a suspension and injuries, the 31-year-old Hopkins posted 64 catches for 717 yards and three scores.

So yes, he'd be an astronomical upgrade. Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis might want to do a bit of recruiting on the side, because the Titans could really use a playmaker on the outside like Hopkins.