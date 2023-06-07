X

    Yankees, Phillies Among Postponements Due to Poor Air Quality from Canadian Wildfires

    Erin WalshJune 7, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees jogs to the dugout during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Poor air quality in New York City stemming from smoke caused by the wildfires blazing across Canada has resulted in Wednesday's game between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium to be postponed.

    They are expected to make up the matchup as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with games starting at 4:05 p.m. ET and 7:05 p.m. ET.

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    Tonight's Yankees-White Sox game (Wednesday, June 7) is rescheduled because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires and will be made up tomorrow, Thursday, June 8, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 4:05pm. <a href="https://t.co/nx1WxqUaTU">pic.twitter.com/nx1WxqUaTU</a>

    Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park has also been postponed for the same reason as the Canadian wildfires continue to impact the northeastern part of the United States.

    The game will be made up on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. ET.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    Tonight's game between the Phillies and the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled due to the air quality in the Philadelphia area. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m. <a href="https://t.co/VIBDrYcBHD">pic.twitter.com/VIBDrYcBHD</a>

    The Yankees and White Sox played through a smoky haze on Tuesday night in the Bronx with the Air Quality Index at the start of the matchup listed at 159, which is considered to be unhealthy.

    Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ @BrendanKutyNJ

    First inning at Yankee Stadium. <a href="https://t.co/nu2bdVJTYt">pic.twitter.com/nu2bdVJTYt</a>

    Erik Boland @eboland11

    Fans here tonight getting a sense of what it's like in one of those old-school Weber grills… <a href="https://t.co/7rj4mhQ1D9">pic.twitter.com/7rj4mhQ1D9</a>

    The Air Quality Index in New York City has more than doubled over the last 24 hours and it sat at 332, which is considered hazardous, as of Wednesday evening ET. That's the worst air quality in the world.

    The National Weather Service issued an alert about the air quality in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, writing that "the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects."

    The alert is in effect until midnight Thursday.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Scene from Yankee Stadium amidst Canada wildfire smoke 😳 <a href="https://t.co/EvbWIQeiz7">pic.twitter.com/EvbWIQeiz7</a>

    Erik Boland @eboland11

    And scene inside Yankee Stadium… <a href="https://t.co/ocPBsPk0ZB">pic.twitter.com/ocPBsPk0ZB</a>

    The Phillies and Tigers were also in action at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday when the AQI was listed at 188, which is considered unhealthy. The air quality in Philadelphia worsened since, with the AQI being listed at 247, which is considered to be very unhealthy.

    The National Weather Service issued a Code Orange in Philadelphia on Wednesday, which "means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups."

    Jason Beck @beckjason

    Could see semblance of Philadelphia skyline from Citizens Bank Park last night. Can't see it this afternoon. <a href="https://t.co/7kDdfg4gIP">pic.twitter.com/7kDdfg4gIP</a>

    Additionally, the National Women's Soccer League postponed a match between the NJ/NY Gotham and Orlando Pride on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena due to the poor air quality.

    The match has been rescheduled for August 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    National Women's Soccer League @NWSL

    The June 7 match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Orlando Pride will be postponed due to poor air quality conditions. <a href="https://t.co/E1AdnZFB7y">pic.twitter.com/E1AdnZFB7y</a>

    And while WNBA games are played indoors, the league opted to postpone Wednesday's contest between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center due to the air quality.

    WNBA @WNBA

    🚨 GAME POSTPONED 🚨<br><br>The game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty originally scheduled for 7pm/ET tonight has been postponed due to the air quality issues impacting the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the greater New York area following the wildfires in Canada

    Around 98 million people across parts of 18 states were under air quality alerts on Wednesday, per NBC News.

    While the Canadian wildfire season typically runs from May through October, this significant of an impact is rare just one month into the season, according to Cara Korte of CBS News. Record heat and drought have contributed to the issue as the Earth continues to warm due to climate change.