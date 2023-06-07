French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Wednesday's Winners and Losers

2 of 3

Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Swiatek has been hard to take a set of, let alone beat, at Roland Garros since she won her first major title in 2020.

The top-seeded Polish player continued her dominance with a straight-set win over Gauff to advance to the semifinals.

Gauff actually fared better against Swiatek on Wednesday than she did in the 2022 final, but the final score was still less than favorable to her.

Gauff won just six games off Swiatek, the majority of which came in the first set. The American took four games off Swiatek last year.

Swiatek won four matches in Paris by straight sets and she advanced out of the fourth round due to a retirement. She has not lost more than four games in any set this tournament.

She is now 23-1 at Roland Garros since 2020 with the only loss coming in the 2021 quarterfinal to Maria Sakkari.

Swiatek will be an overwhelming favorite to defeat Haddad Maia in the semifinal. The 14th-seeded Brazilian was on the court 61 more minutes than Swiatek on Wednesday, and she will be playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Haddad Maia had not advanced past the third round at any major tournament prior to the 2023 French Open.

There was a sign a breakthrough was coming, though, as she made the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, one of the top clay-court tune-up tournaments for the French Open.

Haddad Maia is 1-0 in her career against Swiatek. She defeated the No. 1 player in the world in three sets on the Toronto hard court last year, but beating Swiatek on clay is a much more difficult task.