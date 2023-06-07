X

    Vladislav Gavrikov, Kings Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension With $5.875M AAV

    Adam WellsJune 7, 2023

    EDMONTON, AB - APRIL 19: Los Angeles Kings Defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov (84) in action in the third period of game two in the Western Conference First Round of the Edmonton Oilers versus the Los Angeles Kings on April 19, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Vladislav Gavrikov's run with the Los Angeles Kings down the stretch this season was good enough to earn him a contract extension.

    The Kings announced Wednesday they have signed the veteran defenseman to a two-year extension through 2024-25 worth $5.875 million per season.

    The Kings acquired Gavrikov on March 1 in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was fantastic after the deal with nine points and a plus-12 rating in 20 regular-season games.

    The Kings lost in the first round of the playoffs to Edmonton Oilers, but Gavrikov continued his standout play. His plus-minus of plus-five led all players in the series.

    Gavrikov's overall production dropped off this season (19 points in 72 games) compared to the 2021-22 season with the Blue Jackets (33 points in 80 games), but his performance after moving to a better situation in Los Angeles is an encouraging sign going forward.

    This could be the first move in a busy offseason for the Kings. The Athletic's Michael Russo and Eric Duhatschek noted 2021 first-round pick Brandt Clarke, who appeared in nine games this season, and Tobias Bjornfot will likely be regulars in 2023-24.

    Joonas Korpisalo's free agency is now the biggest question for Los Angeles' front office with Gavrikov re-signed. Pheonix Copley, who started a team-high 35 games at goalie, could become the starter if Korpisalo leaves.

    There's a good foundation in place for the Kings to be a playoff contender again next season. Their 104 points during the regular season were the second-most in franchise history (105 in 1974-75), but they still haven't won a playoff series since they won the Stanley Cup in 2013-14.