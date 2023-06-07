Vladislav Gavrikov, Kings Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension With $5.875M AAV

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vladislav Gavrikov's run with the Los Angeles Kings down the stretch this season was good enough to earn him a contract extension.

The Kings announced Wednesday they have signed the veteran defenseman to a two-year extension through 2024-25 worth $5.875 million per season.

The Kings acquired Gavrikov on March 1 in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was fantastic after the deal with nine points and a plus-12 rating in 20 regular-season games.

The Kings lost in the first round of the playoffs to Edmonton Oilers, but Gavrikov continued his standout play. His plus-minus of plus-five led all players in the series.

Gavrikov's overall production dropped off this season (19 points in 72 games) compared to the 2021-22 season with the Blue Jackets (33 points in 80 games), but his performance after moving to a better situation in Los Angeles is an encouraging sign going forward.

This could be the first move in a busy offseason for the Kings. The Athletic's Michael Russo and Eric Duhatschek noted 2021 first-round pick Brandt Clarke, who appeared in nine games this season, and Tobias Bjornfot will likely be regulars in 2023-24.

Joonas Korpisalo's free agency is now the biggest question for Los Angeles' front office with Gavrikov re-signed. Pheonix Copley, who started a team-high 35 games at goalie, could become the starter if Korpisalo leaves.

There's a good foundation in place for the Kings to be a playoff contender again next season. Their 104 points during the regular season were the second-most in franchise history (105 in 1974-75), but they still haven't won a playoff series since they won the Stanley Cup in 2013-14.