Yankees Aaron Judge to Be Placed on IL With Toe Injury, Aaron Boone Says

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Judge is headed back to the injured list.

The New York Yankees slugger is being placed on the IL with a contusion and sprain of the ligament in his right big toe, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

Boone added that Judge received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the toe on Tuesday. A PRP injection can help "accelerate the healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints," per the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Judge injured his toe while making an improbable catch against the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. He busted the door to the wall open while making the catch and smacked his toe up against the concrete on the bottom of the wall.

While losing Judge to the injured list is a tough blow for the Yankees, they're lucky he didn't break the toe, which could have sidelined him for four to six weeks, per ESPN's Joon Lee.

New York lost Judge in late April due to a right hamstring strain, and he didn't return to the lineup until a May 9 win over the Oakland Athletics. The Pinstripes went 4-6 in his absence.

In 49 games this season, the reigning American League MVP is slashing .291/.404/.674 with 19 home runs, 40 RBI and three stolen bases.

With Judge sidelined, Jake Bauers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswaldo Cabrera and Willie Calhoun will patrol the outfield for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton isn't considered an option, as he's strictly serving as the club's designated hitter since returning from a hamstring strain.

Harrison Bader is also sidelined with a low-grade hamstring strain and is eligible to return Friday against the Boston Red Sox, though he already told reporters he needs more time before suiting up.

New York sits third in the AL East with a 36-26 record, 7.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. With injuries continuing to plague the Yankees, it's hard to envision the club truly contending for the division crown.